Unvaccinated pensioner succumbs to COVID-19

A 74-year-old unvaccinated man succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday taking Guyana’s death toll to 1271.

According to the health ministry, the man hailed from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica)

Meanwhile, 79 new coronavirus infections have been reported, to which 69,547 confirmed cases are now in the country. From the dashboard, 17 persons are in institutional isolation, 724 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. There are two patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

Additionally, 65,533 persons have recovered while 674,485 tests have been processed to date.

An analysis shows new cases dispersed among eight administrative regions, with three in Region One (Barima-Waini), two in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), three in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 24 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), seven in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 19 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 17 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and four Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

No new cases were detected in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).