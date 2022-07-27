Colonel Hussain new Director General of CDC

Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips on Tuesday officially announced the appointment of Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain as Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The announcement was made during an officiating ceremony at the CDC headquarters in Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Colonel Hussain, who retired in 2019, has 35 years of service in the Guyana Defence Force. He is trained and has both local and overseas experience in disaster management.

The experienced Hussain also functions as the Director of the COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, Colonel Hussain pledged to “do my best as the Director General”.

The Prime Minister also announced that Major Loring Benons would continue to serve as the Commission’s Deputy Director General.