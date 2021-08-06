Unidentified man critical following hit and run

An unidentified man was in the wee hours of Friday taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was reportedly struck down by a motorcar along the Railway Embankment, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. The pedestrian is about 60-year-old.

Based on reports received, the now injured man was walking along the southern side of Railway Embankment when he was allegedly struck by a motor vehicle bearing registration number PZZ 1276 which drove away.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the roadway and received injuries about his body.

He was later picked up by EMT personnel in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Hospital where he was treated and admitted a patient in the Accident Emergency Unit.

He reportedly sustained broken legs and lacerations to his head and body. His condition is regarded as critical.

Police stated that ranks responded to a report at about 02:30h and upon arriving at the scene, they wound a registration plate suspected to be that of the car that was involved in the accident. An investigation has been launched.

The broken registration plate that was left at the scene following the accident