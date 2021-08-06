1 injured after Police pick-up slams into parked Jeep   

One driver is now hospitalized while the other is placed in custody following a two-vehicle collision along Regent Street, Georgetown on Thursday evening. The injured man is Kareem Abdul-Jabar, 53, of CC Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident involved a motor jeep bearing registration number PZZ 7076 driven by Abdul-Jabar and a motor pick-up with plates GKK 8684 attached to ‘A’ Division Community Policing Group and driven by Quacy Jacobs, 35, a Rural Constable.

According to information received, the motor pickup was proceeding along Regent Street with two other Rural Constables when it is alleged that the vehicle suffered a blow out thus causing the driver to lose control. As a result, the vehicle reportedly spun and collided with the front of the parked Jeep.

Abdul who was in the vehicle sustained injuries to his chest and ribs. He was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was treated after which he took self-discharge.

However, he was subsequently taken to the Woodlands Hospital by his relatives where he was further examined and admitted a patient suffering from internal bleeding. His condition is regarded as stable.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on Rural Constable but there was no trace of alcohol in his system. Investigations are ongoing.