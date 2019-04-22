Uncle in custody for allegedly raping 8-year-old niece

A 49-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly raping his 8-year-old niece who was left in his care by her mother. The incident reportedly occurred in a village on the Corentyne on Sunday evening.

Based on reports received, the child’s mother asked the man to keep her daughter so that she can run some errands.

The man reportedly took the child in a room and committed the act. Upon the woman’s return, the 8-year-old confided in her and as such, the police were summoned and the man arrested. The child was taken to a medical facility to be examined.

An investigation has been launched as the man remains in police custody.