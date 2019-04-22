Miner executed, another allegedly abducted

One man was reportedly executed while another was allegedly abducted on Sunday evening following an incident at a mining community in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

The dead man has been identified as a truck driver, Nicholas or Peron (only name given) of Bartica while the abducted miner is Elon Thomas of Meten-Mere-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

When contacted, Police Commander, Kevin Adonis confirmed that a miner was killed on Sunday evening in a village about nine hours from Bartica.

He added that a team of detectives were deployed to the area to investigate but at this time, he could not give any facts as to what occurred since has not been in contact with the detectives.

However, this online publication understands that the incident might have stemmed from an old grievance involving the stripping of a truck of its parts which were later taken and installed on another vehicle.

Investigations into the murder/abduction are ongoing.