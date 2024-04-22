UG’s Faculty of Engineering & Technology receives 1st int’l accreditation for its Petroleum Engineering Courses

The University of Guyana’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology has received its first international accreditation for the Associate of Science in Petroleum Engineering and the Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the London-based International Energy Institute. The University of Guyana hosted the five-man accreditation evaluation visit and team in February when the favourable verbal report was given ahead of the formal notification to the University recently.

The University of Guyana began offering programmes in petroleum engineering in 2017/2018 academic year in collaboration with the University of Trinidad and Tobago. The programme graduated two batches in the associate’s programme and the first batch of thirty (30) in the bachelor’s degree last November. The programmes in energy, oil and gas are among the highest-demand new programmes in the Faculty of Engineering, attracting a large number of young women as well.

The accreditation exercise was led and executed by Dean Verlyn Klass, who is heading the programme also, along with Assistant Dean Basheer Khan and UTT’s Prof. Neal Alleyene.

The achievement of international accreditation for the programme assures graduates of international mobility and stronger recognition for their degrees. As part of its forward-looking blueprint the University of Guyana has set high goals for quality assurance in teaching and learning and several new accreditation exercises have been undertaken in addition to others already achieved.

Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Paloma Mohamed, Deputy Vice-Chancellors and the Senior Management Team of the University of Guyana extend their delighted congratulations to the faculty and students on achieving this significant milestone. Graduates of the programmes in petroleum are in high demand in Guyana and are employed within five (5) months of graduating if not before.

The University of Guyana is currently aligning its programme offerings to the national, regional and international development context. The University’s application process for the Academic Year 2024/2025 is currently open.

The Degrees being offered by the University of Guyana are internationally recognised, marketable and affordable.

Interested persons are asked to access the following link to explore programme offerings and apply: https://turkeyenonline.uog.edu.gy/srms/student/prospective/application/login.php

To find out more about the Petroleum Engineering Programmes, click here: https://fot.uog.edu.gy/\

