22-Y-O killed during attempted robbery at Sophia

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An alleged murder was committed on Alvin Griffith, a 22 years old Laborer of Lot 632 ‘A’ Field, South Sophia, which occurred on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at about, 21:30 hrs.

Inquiries disclosed that on the date and time the victim was sitting on his black CB1 Motorcycle CM 3560 in front of his home when two (2) males approached him, one of whom pointed a handgun at him and tried to take away his motorcycle. A scuffle ensued, and the suspect, who had the handgun discharged a round, hitting the victim to his right side upper chest.

The victim ran off a short distance and collapsed on the roadway. The suspects then attempted to mount the victim’s motorcycle, but an alarm was raised by residents in the area who went to the victim’s assistance.

Both suspects then ran in an attempt to escape, but the residents gave chase and managed to apprehend one of them, who was subsequently identified as a 19 year old of Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

The victim was then rushed to the GPHC by residents but was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The suspect, who was beaten by residents, was also taken to the GPHC in an unconscious state. He is presently receiving medical attention under police guard.

The body of the deceased is currently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

