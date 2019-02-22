UG bomb threat suspect granted bail

Twenty-five year old Sheliza Jafferally, who is accused of threatening to bomb the University of Guyana, was earlier today (Friday) released on High Court bail of $10,000.

This is following a successful application by her Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who argued that the State could not provide any evidence that the accused is a threat to public safety or will tamper with witnesses.

Jafferally made her first court appearance on February 11, 2019 before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts; where she was charged with the misuse of a telecommunication device and remanded to prison.

She was further remanded by Magistrate Rushell Liverpool on February 18 at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court until February 25, 2019.

Jafferally has pleaded not guilty to the charge before her.

She was charged under the Telecommunications Act of Guyana and could face a fine of not less than $250,000 nor more than two million dollars and a jail term of no more than six months if found guilty.