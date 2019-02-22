UPDATE: Eteringbang plane crash: Body of dead pilot flown to city

The body of Captain Randy Liverpool, who was killed late yesterday when his aircraft exploded after crash-landing at the Eteringbang airstrip in Region Seven, has been recovered and flown to the city earlier today (Friday).

Captain Liverpool was the lone occupant of the Cessna 206 aircraft that went down and exploded sometime around 17:45h on Thursday. INews understands that the pilot was on a shuttle flight at the time and it is unclear what might have caused the crash.

In a statement earlier today, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the recovered body arrived at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport sometime around 13:45h today, where family members and colleagues were gathered.

GCAA inspectors, along with an investigator from the Guyana Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Unit, are currently at the crash site to begin their investigation into the plane crash.

The aircraft is owned by Domestic Airways Inc. (DAI).

The company’s Director, Captain Orlando Charles, described Liverpool as “a very experienced pilot with over 3000 hours of flying in the hinterland regions.”

Liverpool is married and recently got his first child, who is just three-months-old. He was also a former Air Traffic Controller at GCAA.

The news of the accident and the pilot’s death has further shaken aviation operators who are still reeling from another plane crash earlier this week after the aircraft ran out of fuel. The pilot and a police officer onboard that flight sustained non-life threatening injuries and are recovering.