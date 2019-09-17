Tuschen woman robbed as she was walking home from work

A 42-year-old woman was attacked and robbed on Monday night by cutlass-wielding bandits as she was walking home along the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Samantha Spelling was confronted by two men at around 22:30hrs.

One bandit, who was armed with a cutlass, stopped directly in front of Spelling’s path and demanded that she hand over her handbag.

However, she refused and the armed suspect grabbed onto her handbag and began to tug at it.

A brief struggle between Spelling and the bandit took place before the suspect managed to overpower her.

The bandit along with his accomplice then made good their escape on foot.

The woman’s handbag is said to have contained a Samsung Galaxy S6 cellular phone valued at $40,000, a Blu cellular phone worth $20,000 and $22,000.

Spelling raised an alarm and persons responded to her calls for help but the suspects were already long gone.