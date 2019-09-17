Bandits rob temple on Essequibo Coast

The Hare Krisna Temple located at Land of the Plenty on the Essequibo Coast was broken into twice during the space of three weeks.

The perpetrators stole a quantity of food items along with a gas bottle, a cellular phone, and a gallon of paint.

President of the Temple, Radha Raman Dass, said the first incident occurred two Sundays ago.

Then on Sunday last, the perpetrators entered the living quarters where he was asleep.

Dass said when he woke up on Monday, he noticed two sets of shoe prints in the yard.

An investigation has been launched.