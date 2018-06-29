Tucville man who wounded sister with scissors jailed

A Tucville, Georgetown man who used a scissors to stab his sister, barely missing her heart, was today (Friday) jailed by City Magistrate Leron Daly for 3 months.

Daniel Boutrin, 20, whipped out the scissors and inflicted the injury on his sister, Jeverie Boutrin on April 10, at their Tucville home when the young woman attempted to stop him from verbally abusing his grandmother, from whom he was demanding cash.

Boutrin admitted to the offence and begged for mercy but was jailed for 3 months for the assault charge.