3 vehicle accident leaves school child unconscious, taxi driver injured

A three vehicle accident on the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara, on Friday morning has left a school child unconscious, and a taxi driver injured.

Based on information received, the taxi driver, HC 3999, was proceeding west on the southern side of the mocha access road, when another vehicle, pvv6845, that was in front abruptly pulled into the corner, leaving the taxi driver, who was said to be speeding, swerving to overtake.

However, the taxi driver’s vehicle hit the private car it was attempting to overtake and in the process lost control and ended up in the opposite lane (northern side) of the road, where it collided with the right front of a third vehicle, motor lorry, GVV 8446.

This publication was informed that the school child who was in the taxi driver’s vehicle, lost consciousness, while the taxi driver, identified as Davindra Primnauth, suffered a broken leg, among other injuries.

They were both rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The driver of the motor lorry and the private vehicle were not injured.

Police are investigating the matter.