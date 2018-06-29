Bangladesh women win fifth straight T20 game

With Bangladesh women needing six off the last over, No. 6 Sanjida Islam launched a six over the square-leg boundary to seal the three-match T20I series, with one game to go, in Dublin. This after Bangladesh had lost five wickets for 21 runs, falling from 96 for 1 in the 14th over to 117 for 6 in the 19th over. Islam’s cameo – an unbeaten 11 off nine balls – ultimately guided the nervy visitors home.

Notably, this was Bangladesh’s five successive victory in T20Is – a streak that began in a successful Asia Cup campaign in Kula Lumpur earlier this month.

No. 8 Jahanara Alam, who was unbeaten along with Islam, had played a more crucial hand with the ball. The seamer followed her record 5 for 28 with 2 for 15 to help limit Ireland to 124 for 8. She was complemented by 18-year-old left-arm spinner Nahida Akter, who claimed 2 for 18.

Alam had struck in her second over to rattle the stumps of Clare Shillington for 2. In her next over, she bowled Gaby Lewis with an inswinger for 5. By the end of the Powerplay, Ireland were 27 for 2 and Alam had figures of 3-0-10-2. Opener Cecelia Joyce and captain Laura Delany then revived the innings briefly with a 63-run stand for the third wicket off 50 balls. From 76 for 2, however, Ireland subsided to 110 for 8 in the 19th over.

Ireland then hit 13 off the final over, thanks to a six and a four from Shauna Kavanagh, but it wasn’t enough against an in-form Bangladesh side. Dropping both the Sultanas – Shamima and Nigar – in the chase did not help their cause either.

Shamima was on 19 when she was dropped by Delany at backward point at the end of the fifth over. In the next over, she hit 38-year-old Ciara Metcalfe for three fours to haul her team to 45 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay. Ayasha Rahman, the other opener, had fallen in the third over when he chopped a full ball from Metcalfe onto her stumps for 7.

Shamima and Fargana Hoque then combined for a 75-run stand off 64 balls to lead the chase. Shamima moved to a career-best 51 before holing out in the 14th over. Her wicket sparkled a spectacular collapse, but Alam and Islam saw their side to their second win in two days. (ESPNCricinfo)