T&T’s borders set to re-open on July 17

The Twin-Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has announced that its borders will be re-opened on July 17, 2021 for international flights. As such, Caribbean Airlines on Thursday released the following requirements before entering the country.

TTravel Pass done within 72 hours of travel – TTravelpass.gov.tt

A negative PCR Test result. The PCR test should be taken no earlier than seventy-two (72) hours (3 days) prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago

Proof of full vaccination (all required doses) of a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine and it has been two weeks (14 days) post the final recommended vaccine dose(s). Unvaccinated TT nationals must declare their status via www.TTravelpass.gov.tt where quarantine protocols will apply.

Caribbean Airlines looks forward to welcoming its loyal customers in a safe and comfortable travel environment with the authentic Caribbean hospitality that they enjoy.

However, for persons traveling to/from Trinidad and Tobago, kindly note that the country is currently under a State of Emergency, with a daily curfew from 21:00h – 5:00h.

Some Caribbean Airlines international flights may depart or arrive during the curfew hours. Therefore, the airline advises that persons traveling and those transporting them to/from the airport should walk with a copy of the travel itinerary to assist with any request from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service