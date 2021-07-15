Dutch crime reporter de Vries dies from shooting

The prominent Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries, who was shot and seriously wounded in central Amsterdam nine days ago, has died.

A statement from his relatives said “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle”.

The shooting on 6 July shocked the Netherlands, familiar with Mr de Vries’s investigations of mobsters and drug lords. Two suspects were arrested.

De Vries, 64, was shot in the head minutes after leaving a TV studio.

He had won critical acclaim for his reporting on the Dutch underworld – including the 1983 kidnapping of the beer millionaire Freddy Heineken.

“He is surrounded by the people who love him,” the relatives’ statement said. “Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free’.” (BBC World)