Trio remanded for murder of Chinese businessman at Eteringbang

Two Venezuelan nations were among three persons charged and remanded today for the murder of a Chinese businessman, Lisong Yang, last week at Eteringbang Landing in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni). Darvy Diaz De Costa and Oscar Alside Scanio – both Venezuelans – along with Pharrell Prince Adelph of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, appeared at about 10:30hrs today at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #5 before Magistrate Faith McGusty, to answer the charge of Murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery, Contrary to Section 100(1)(c)(i) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

They were not required to plea to the charge and were all remanded to prison.

The matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court, with the next court date set for April 24th, 2024.

