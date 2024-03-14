Chinese supermarket owner killed, wife injured during robbery

The owner of a Chinese supermarket was on Thursday killed while his wife was seriously injured following a robbery at Eteringbang Landing in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

The names of the two victims were not immediately available.

When contacted, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum confirmed that a Chinese national was killed during a robbery at the Chinese supermarket at Eteringbang. He added that two of the suspects were apprehended and are assisting with investigations.

Photos seen by Inews showed that the face of the now-dead man was bashed in and partially lying bracing a wall in the supermarket. His hands were also bound.

The probe is ongoing.

