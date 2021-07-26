Trio critical after car crashes into parked truck at Uitvlugt

Three persons, including two teenagers, are said to be in a critical condition after the motorcar they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck at Uitvlugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The accident occurred at around 23:30hrs on Sunday. Injured are 18-year-old Isaac Hussain of Tuschen EBE, as well as 19-year-old Michael Gomes of Tuschen, and 22-year-old Pertab Singh of Parika, EBE

Reports are that Hussain, the driver of motorcar PZZ 5096, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he allegedly lost control and collided with the truck.

The driver and the two other occupants were rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they received medical attention.

Police said their conditions were listed as critical.