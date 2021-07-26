Update: Teen succumbs to injuries received in Uitvlugt accident

Isaac Hussain, 18, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) has succumbed to injuries he received following an accident which occurred last night along the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Three persons, including two teenagers, were injured after the motorcar they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck at Uitvlugt at around 23:30hrs.

In addition to Hussain, 19-year-old Michael Gomes of Tuschen, and 22-year-old Pertab Singh of Parika, EBE received injuries.

Reports are that Hussain, the driver of motorcar PZZ 5096, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he allegedly lost control and collided with the truck.

The driver and the two other occupants were rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Hussain died while receiving medical attention. The other two persons remain hospitalised.