Transferred workers not required to go to Rose Hall but strike continues

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has stated that a decision has been taken not to have the transferred workers currently at the Albion and Blairmont Sugar Estates return to the Rose Hall Estate when operation resumes next month.

This is according to GuySuCo Agriculture Director Vishnu Panday.

Only recently, GuySuCo approached those workers who were transferred from the Rose Hall Estate when it was closed in 2017 and asked them to voluntarily return to Rose Hall Estate for the crop, which is expected to last between five and six weeks.

The workers took to the streets in protest, saying they were only going to return to Rose Hall if they first received a severance package.

Upon closure of the estate by the then APNU/AFC Government, about 1,181 workers who were retrenched had subsequently been given severance packages. The workers who are now striking are arguing that the retrenched workers who were given severance packages were subsequently given $250,000 cash grant by the PPP upon their return to office. They are holding out that they too are entitled to something.

On Friday, the aggrieved workers continued protesting. They say they are willing to return to the fields, but are seeking to have a dialogue with Government officials to have their concerns addressed.

“We are waiting, and we hope they can come with something good,” one of the protesting workers had told this publication on Thursday.

One of the protesters, Brian Cadagon, said he was forced to go to the Albion Estate by way of a written document. Noting that he has been employed with GuySuCo for more than 20 years, Cadagon said the estate was closed and he had not received any compensation.

Friday marks ten days since these workers have downed tools. Initially, the protest started at Number Two Village, but soon moved to Freedom House in New Amsterdam, which is the regional headquarters of the ruling Peoples Progressive Party.

Meanwhile, GAWU President Seepaul Narine said GuySuCo informed him that the matter is at status quo.

“In other words, the concerns that the workers had have been fully addressed, and there is no other issue,” Narine said during a telephone interview.

“As far as I am aware, Mr Panday met with them, and my understanding is that he told them that they are not required to go to Rose Hall, and there is not going to be any transfer. What was related to me is that, if everything is normal, then there is no dispute or any concern,” Narine added.

He further reasoned that what the workers are now demanding is not something which the Union nor the Corporation can handle.

--- ---