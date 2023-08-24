Traffic Arrangements for Building Expo

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

The International Building Expo 2023 will be opened at the Guyana National Stadium today — Thursday, 24th August 2023, at 17:00 hrs, and conclude on Sunday, 27th August 2023. The Expo is anticipated to attract a large amount of exhibitors and attendees.

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE EXPO

** Exhibitors and Patrons are advised to use the Eastern Lane of the Eastern Carriageway of Providence public road to access parking and the National Stadium.

** Traffic proceeding further south will use the Western Lane of the Eastern Carriageway of Providence public road

** Public parking will be at the parking lot located at Red Road (Providence Access Road)

** Traffic will be restricted to proceed West on Red Road (Providence Access Road) from Windsor Estate Road

** Exhibiters will access the National Stadium by using the Greenfield entrance

No Parking will be allowed between Red Road (Providence Access Road) and Greenfield on the Eastern and Western Carriageway of Providence public road

Access on foot will be granted to exhibitors from Red Road to enter the National Stadium by a temporary gate, which will be located on the Northern side of the venue.

NOTE: Road users are advised to adhere to directions given by Traffic Ranks and to observe all Traffic Rules and Regulations.

