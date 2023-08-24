LG Electronics, Guyanese company begin joint venture

Guyanese company Wahab Imports Inc has secured an authorised distributorship for LG Electronics and launched its new storefront at Water Street, Georgetown, on Wednesday, promising to provide an elevated level of service to customers.

Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh noted that forging partnerships, such as the one between the South Korea-based electronics company and Wahab Imports Inc, is a significant component of the comprehensive transformation that Guyana is undergoing.

This transformation, he explained, does not just relate to physical infrastructural changes but also improvements to the “citizen experience” in which Guyanese can expect an advanced level of customer service within institutions as such.

“Not so long ago in Guyana, you had very few manufacturer representatives and authorised distributors, you had very few stores capable of delivering manufacturers’ warranties and manufacturers’ service obligations…you had very few manufacturer representatives offering customers the same kind of service that they would enjoy in North America or anywhere else in the world,” Singh said.

“A part of this modern Guyana that we’re trying to build up is seeing Guyanese purchasers of goods and services enjoying the same level of customer service, the same level of backup support, the same quality of manufacturers’ warranties, and other assurances provided by manufacturers, as will be available in any other market,” Singh said.

As such, he urged Wahab Imports Inc to provide a high quality of services and affordable prices to its local customers.

With Guyana seeking to construct some seven new internationally branded hotels in the coming years, Singh noted the host of potential LG Electronics customers that can be served.

Singh added that partnerships as such that seek to advance Guyana’s development will continue to be embraced by the Government.

“Every instance that an international brand or company comes to Guyana and partners with a Guyanese company, and through which partnership, Guyanese consumers will get the same world-class customer service that is available anywhere else in the world – every such instance is an instance that we welcome as a Government,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics President for Latin America, Keepyo Eom echoed the company’s continued support to Guyana.

“We are very grateful and happy that our brand, LG, has been able to make a contribution to have this store in this country and we will fully support this thought to make big sales,” Eom said.

Signifying his appreciation, Eom distributed a plaque to Wahab Imports Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dr Aliesha Wahab to commemorate the store’s opening.

