TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR MASH DAY

To facilitate the Mashramani Float and Costume Parade on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the following traffic arrangements will be in place.

Route

The parade proceeds south along the eastern carriageway of Main Street, east onto Church Street, north onto Irving Street, west onto Thomas Lands entering the National Park from the southern entrance.

Assembly Point: Middle Street between Main & Carmichael Streets.

All adjoining intersections along the route of the parade will be closed to vehicular traffic from 06:00hrs on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

Traffic proceeding to and from the East Coast of Demerara can use the following routes:

North on High Street, east on Young Street and continue east on Carifesta Avenue; or east on Seawall Road and continue east on the East Coast Public Road,

East on Homestretch Avenue, north on Nelson Mandela Avenue, east along Railway Embankment or East onto Rupert Craig Highway; West on Kitty Public Road continuing west on Carifesta Avenue then south on Camp or High Streets; or, West on Rupert Craig Highway, south on Sheriff Street, south on Nelson Mandela Avenue.

EMERGENCY ROUTE TO FILTER TRAFFIC EAST ONTO SHERIFF STREET

Lamaha Street

Eping Avenue

Thomas Land Road into Sandy Babb Street

The Traffic Department is urging motorists to cooperate with Police ranks who are directing traffic during the event and follow all traffic laws and regulations.

--- ---