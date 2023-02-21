Govt commences distribution of steel, cement subsidy vouchers

The first thirty beneficiaries of the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme received their vouchers, during a brief ceremony at the Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority on Tuesday.

Subject minister, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherywn Greaves addressed beneficiaries at the activity.

This initiative is the brainchild of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, to provide support for Guyanese seeking to construct their homes, whether on government-allocated or private lands.

Homes estimated at $6 million and below can benefit from one sling of cement and steel. Meanwhile, builders with estimates above $6 million to $25 million will benefit from two slings of cement.

To date, the agency has received 1034 applications from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten. Of this, 697 verification/field visits were conducted, 397 were recommended and 134 were approved for distribution, while the other applications are being processed.

Tuesday’s distribution saw about $10.5 million being pumped into the economy. Within the next two weeks, the Ministry aims to distribute at least 500 vouchers to persons who would have satisfied the programme criteria.

Beneficiaries can select from a list of suppliers in their area. All suppliers are required to sell the construction materials at the same price.

