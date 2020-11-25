Tourism Minister satisfied with improvements at CJIA

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond visited the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday for a first-hand look at the measures in place to handle the influx of visitors expected for the festive season.

The Minister and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Mrs. Sharon Roopchand-Edwards were given a guided tour of the facility by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, according to DPI.

“We expect an influx of visitors as the airports have reopened and … we are interested in what kind of experience our visitors have when they come to Guyana, and this includes our diaspora and our local people as well,” Minister Walrond was quoted by DPI as saying.

The Minister said the objective is to ensure the atmosphere at the airport is welcoming despite the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

“I’m quite pleased with what I have seen today, how the airport authorities are making the place feel safe, first and foremost, in terms of screening. There are improvements that are going on and even with what we have right now, it is quite a safe experience for the passengers and for the travellers and comfortable as well.”

During the tour, Mr. Ghir also updated the Minister on the recent upgrades at the facility and the plans for expansion and other enhancements.

Minister Walrond said that she is pleased with the plans to modernise the airport further.

“It sets the tone and impression of our country, especially for foreigners. Guyanese are known for their hospitality, and we want that to be translated as soon as they land on our soil,” she said.

The Minister pledged that the Ministry and other authorities would work to enhance visitors’ experience. She noted that the CJIA has a significant role to play as Guyana continues to emerge as an oil-producing nation and a buzzing tourist destination.