5 arrested over murder of Soesdyke businessman

As investigations intensify into the murder of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) businessman, Terrence Dickie, the police have arrested a relative of the dead man and four others.

Inews understands that the relative was arrested late Tuesday, based on police intelligence. A source close to investigations explained that four other men from the community are presently being grilled at the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in connection with the murder.

One of the men, Inews understands, would have executed an armed robbery on the businessman sometime back. He was reportedly arrested after detectives would have reviewed that CCTV footage.

He was subsequently charged for the crime. However, police are exploring the possibility that the same man was involved in the robbery/murder which occurred in the wee hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, the person who was arrested hours after the crime has since given the police an alibi which is being looked into. He reportedly told detectives that he was imbibing with some friends late Sunday evening and became highly intoxicated and upon waking up the next morning he realized that he slept in a parked minibus.

He held out that he was not involved in the crime but at the same time he could not provide the police with a valid address.

Fifty-three-year-old Dickie also called “Jappy” of Lot 5 Public Road, Soesdyke, EBD was shot once to his chest after four armed men who identified themselves as police officers invaded his property.

They reportedly escaped with an undisclosed sum of money on Monday.

It was reported that at about 00:30h on the day in question, the four-armed men gained access to the building through a window that was left open in the lower flat of the two-storey building.

After gaining entry, the men reportedly woke up the dead man’s nephew who is an immigration officer, held him at gunpoint, and instructed him to call out for the victim.

As the businessman opened his bedroom door, one of the armed bandits discharged a round, hitting him to the chest and causing him to collapse on the floor. While on the floor bleeding, the men shifted their attention to his wife.

They demanded cash and other valuables and out of fear, the woman handed over an undisclosed sum of cash to the men. Not satisfied, the men ransacked a room in search of more money but came up empty-handed. They then made good their escape but not before removing the DVR player from the premises.

The man was later picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.