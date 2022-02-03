Top Cop promises “impartial” probe into Mahaica fatal accident

Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie today promised an impartial investigation into the events which led to the horrific four-vehicle collision at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which claimed the lives of two young persons.

He gave the commitment during a meeting with family members of 16-year-old Shereeda Persaud who was killed in the crash which occurred at around 11:00h on Wednesday following a high-speed police chase.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Top Cop expressed his “personal disappointment” at the circumstances of the “unfortunate event”.

“…and assured the family that he is committed to having an impartial investigation done,” the statement added.

During the interactive session, family members of the teenager called for a speedy probe and asked that more training be employed for law enforcement officers.

The Top Cop also visited the family of 21-year-old Christopher Bhagwandat, who was also killed in the crash. There, he expressed similar sentiments.

Both families have since blamed the police for the tragedy and have called for thorough investigations.