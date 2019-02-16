Toddler dies in suspected drowning at Essequibo Coast

The lifeless body of a two-year-old was pulled out of a trench at Reliance on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Thursday last after going missing for a few hours. Dead is Ricardo Jaigobin of Reliance Seawall, Essequibo Coast.

According to the Police the toddler is suspected to have drowned sometime around 09:15h on Thursday after paying a visit to the home of his grandparents. Inews understands that the boy was living with his parents and siblings but was at the home of his grandmother, Basmattie Sooknarine and was discovered missing when his mother Shivani

Persaud went to collect him.

They immediately launched a search for Jaigobin when his lifeless body was discovered in the trench in front of Sooknarine’s home. He was immediately picked up and rushed to Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was outlined that there were no marks of violence seen on the boy’s body.