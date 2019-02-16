Mabura man stabbed during scuffle with drinking partners

A 50-year-old man is said to be nursing stab wounds following a-five men scuffle at 47 Miles, Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Friday.

According to information received, Cliff Williams of Mabura was imbibing with a group of men at a shop owned by one of the men identified at “Rasta Man.” Sometime around 01:30h an argument started involving Williams and two other men however as it intensified all five men became involved.

Preliminary reports suggested that the four men dealt several kicks and cuffs to Williams which caused him to allegedly receive injuries to his right foot and left hand. He reportedly sustained several stab wounds as well as a broken hand and fingers. However, by the time ranks got word of the attack, the four suspects reportedly made good their escape and are still at large.



The injured Williams was picked up by a public-spirited citizen and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex.

Police investigations are ongoing.

