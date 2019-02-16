A glimpse of the Children’s Mash Parade

Georgetown was embedded with hundreds of revellers all bedecked with multi-coloured, shimmering costumes as the children’s float parade unfolded throughout the day.

This culminated a series of activities which were organized by the Education Ministry to usher in Guyana’s 49th Republic Day celebrations.

Beginning at Parade Ground, the revellers made their way through Middle Street, then onto along Camp Street, into Lamaha Street and at last, Albert Street which led to the final venue, the National Park.

The midmorning sun and sprinkles of raindrops did not stop the energy, as students from across the country were cheered on by parents, teachers and well-wishers who lined the parade route.

At the National Park, the spectators looked on keenly as the students made their grand entrance, where another show-stopping performance was executed.

Revellers from the nursery level were tasked with celebrating Guyana’s flora and Fauna while the primary bands highlighted folklore myths and beliefs. The secondary bands showed a futuristic approach, aiming at technologies and industrial processes.

Mashramani will be celebrated next Saturday under the theme "Celebrating 49 with victory in mind: Rediscovering El Dorado".