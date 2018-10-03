Timehri Prison officer being investigated after inmate snitches on drug trade

A Prison Officer attached to the Timehri Prison, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been detained pending investigations after a prisoner who is serving a 20 years sentence alleged that he was given a large quantity of narcotics by the said officer.

INews understands that the inmate was reportedly observed on Wednesday morning in the prison compound at around 08:40h with a bucket.

When questioned, he told Prison officials that he was given same by another officer.

When the bucket was checked, it reportedly contained a quantity of ziplock plastic bags and two plastic juice bottles which all contained a quantity of leave, seeds and stems suspected to cannabis.

He then led the Officers to a storeroom located under a stairs of the Administrative Building where two Tampico plastic bottles containing cannabis were found.

The Prison Officer in question was detained and has since denied knowledge of the crime.

Investigations are however continuing.

The cannabis has since been handed over to the Police.