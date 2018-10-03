Cops probing death of Grove man found in drain

…outside Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

The Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of a Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man, whose body was discovered on Sunday last in a drain outside of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The man has since been identified as 28-year-old Shafiyq Forrester of 197 Sarran Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports indicate that a post mortem examination (PME) conducted revealed that Forrester died as a result of asphyxiation due to drowning compounded by compression injuries to the neck and blunt trauma to the head.

Though details remain sketchy at this time, a suspect is presently being sought by Police as investigations continue.