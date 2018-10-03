Narcotics found on Georgetown Prison fence

Some 104 grams of cannabis were on Wednesday morning discovered in a bag hanging on the southern side of the Georgetown Prison’s fence.

Based on information received, the white bulky plastic bag was found by Prison Officers at around 08:30h.

INews understands that the bag was observed hanging on the barbed wire after it was reportedly thrown over from the outside.

When checked, it reportedly contained a quantity of leave, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, two packs of transparent ziplock bags, two packs of “bamboo” rolling paper and a quantity of “fronto” leaves.

The matter is being investigated.