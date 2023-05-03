Timehri man stabbed to death at ‘Jaw Bone’ Backdam

A 24-year-old porknocker was on Monday stabbed to death by a colleague at Jaw Bone Backdam, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Dead is Kwasi Michelle of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The suspect, a 27-year-old man of Annai Village, North Rupununi, has since been arrested.

Reports are that the suspect and the victim both shared an intimate relationship with a teenager of Baramita, Region One.

On the day in question, the suspect and the teen had a misunderstanding which resulted in her going to the victim’s camp where she slept with him in his hammock.

At around 02:00hrs, the teen said she felt an impact to her head, and when she looked up, she saw the suspect armed with a sharp object in his hand.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in his left side chest and right hand.

The victim ran away from his camp and collapsed on Jaw Bone Landing, where public-spirited persons assisted him to Baramita Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect was nabbed and assaulted by members of the public and handed over to the police. He was placed in custody and has since admitted to his involvement in the alleged murder of the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.

