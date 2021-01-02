Time extended to cash-in school uniform vouchers

The Ministry of Education has extended the expiry date for the school uniform and supplies vouchers, providing an extra window of time for parents to cash-in the vouchers if they have not done so as yet.

This was announced by Education Minister, Priya Manickchand during a video message. She noted that many parents would not have had the chance to use the vouchers – which are part of the Government’s efforts to increase the disposable income in households.

“We have become aware, at the Ministry of Education, that some parents for various reasons didn’t get a chance to cash their uniform voucher within the time that we gave. We know how much this means to parents so we would like very much for parents to have the benefit that the government intended,” Manickchand posited.

Now, parents have until January 9, 2021 to use their vouchers. Store owners have until January 15, 2021 to redeem vouchers that have been used at their establishment and this can be done at the Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown office.

“We’re very happy to be able to extend this time,” the Minister posited

After assuming office in August, the new PPP/C administration doubled the allowance for school uniform vouchers. President Dr Irfaan Ali had promised that a slew of measures would be implemented following the presentation and passage of the emergency budget for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.

At the launch, it was noted that more than 160,000 school children across the country will receive a $4000 uniform and school supplies voucher to assist with the purchasing of school supplies and uniforms. The PPP/C Government increased the voucher from $2000 to $4000, representing a 100 per cent increase.

The vouchers can be redeemed at stores across the country. They cannot be redeemed for cash but must purchase what they are intended for. Vouchers are usually uplifted at schools on dates and times provided.