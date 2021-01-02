3 new COVID-19 cases; 4 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 6351.

Of these, however, only 293 cases are currently active. This includes four patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 289 persons in isolation.

There are also 21 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the death toll remains at 164, the total number of persons recovered from the life-threatening virus has increased to 5894.

To date, Guyana has tested some 38,548 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard