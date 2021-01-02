297 junior cops promoted

The Guyana Police Force has announced the promotion of some 297 junior ranks.
These include 86 officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant, 116 ranks to Corporal and 41 ranks to Lance Corporal. Ten ranks were elevated to Special Sergeant, 23 to Special Corporal and 19 ranks to Special Lance Corporal.
Additionally, one Rural Constable was promoted to Rural Sergeant.
These junior rank promotions were made by Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie.
In his New Year message, Commissioner Hoppie noted that the end of 2020 signals the end of a period where members of the Law Enforcement community were faced with allegations of robbery, manslaughter, assault, and corruption.
“Indeed, the issues that arose were all of grave concern which caused us to focus on the modus operandi and standard operational procedures we have in place. We have modified some SOPs and have created new ones where necessary, and we are also in the process of updating our Standing Orders. Suffice it to say that we are ready to face whatever challenges confront us in 2021, as we consolidate on the gains of 2020,” he noted
According to the Top Cop, amidst the negatives of last year, some positives were recorded such as confronting challenges of the criminal community which has resulted in a 6.8% decrease in serious crimes.
He also mentioned the Force’s significant role during the March 2020 elections and the subsequent transition of governments, as well as in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Notwithstanding this, however, Commissioner Hoppie charged that 2021 must see greater involvement in community work, community outreach and community involvement with emphasis on moulding youths in keeping with the Force’s thrust to build public confidence.
“We must be seen as playing an influential role in the communities,” he posited.
The Top Cop added, “During this festive season the Force has reduced its workforce in the offices in order to have adequate manpower to patrol the streets and communities so that safety and security could be maintained. Special thanks to the Guyana Defence Force for its unfailing support in placing Joint Services ranks to assist, more specifically during the periods of protests on the West Coast of Berbice following three brutal murders that are under active investigation.”
In congratulating the newly promoted ranks, the Police Commissioner urged them to see this as a greater step towards higher heights within the Force.
Meanwhile, he encouraged those who were not promoted to continue to work hard so that they too can reap rewards.
The Top Cop also thanked members of the Community Policing Groups for their support throughout 2020 and urged that you maintain the quality of their work with the highest level of professionalism, trust and integrity
The promotion of these junior police ranks comes at a time when the senior cop’s promotion, which is done by the Police Service Commission, is being challenged in the court.
See below for the full list of GPF junior ranks promotion:
TO SERGEANT
- 19204 Corporal Harvey
- 15572 W/Corporal Gravesande
- 19115 Corporal Nicholson
- 18250 Corporal Adolphus
- 19432 W/Corporal Bentham
- 19244 Corporal Raghubir
- 17696 W/Corporal Frank-Angoy
- 21126 Corporal Reynolds
- 17699 W/Corporal Grainger
- 15665 Corporal Wynter
- 19440 Corporal Alexander
- 19998 W/ Corporal Collins
- 20458 W/Corporal Halley-Fraser
- 18581 Corporal Persaud
- 19802 Corporal Jordan
- 19350 Corporal Johnson
- 20134 Corporal Boston
- 20585 Corporal Alexander
- 20717 Corporal Balliram
- 20529 W/Corporal Lawrence
- 21012 Corporal D’ Andrade
- 21174 Corporal Mohamed
- 21299 Corporal Scott
- 17378 Corporal James
- 18454 Corporal Haywood
- 21063 Corporal Jameer
- 17858 Corporal Comacho
- 20085 Corporal Nicholas
- 19190 Corporal Joe
- 20966 Corporal Layne
- 19348 Corporal Bowen
- 19481 Corporal Azore
- 21179 Corporal Melville
- 21944 Corporal Matthew
- 22307 Corporal Roberts
- 22434 W/Corporal Dundas
- 19186 Corporal Grant
- 21221 W/Corporal Hardy
- 21226 W/Corporal Stewart
- 22150 W/Corporal Brummell
- 22463 W/Corporal Smith
- 19111 Corporal Harry
- 20403 W/Corporal Allison
- 20778 Corporal Lalbachan
- 20974 Corporal Beaton
- 21172 W/Corporal Lynch-Davis
- 22127 Corporal Hinds
- 20805 W/Corporal Pinheiro
- 21823 Corporal Reid
- 21962 Corporal Bacchus
- 20534 Corporal John
- 20730 Corporal Hyman
- 21157 Corporal Tobin
- 21258 Corporal North
- 21608 W/Corporal Mc Phoy
- 21682 Corporal Boucher
- 21633 Corporal Wills
- 22543 Corporal Anys
- 22614 Corporal Rooplall
- 22787 Corporal James
- 22858 Corporal Anderson
- 23203 W/Corporal Ross-Singh
- 23667 W/Corporal Azore
- 23690 Corporal Hoyte
- 22132 Corporal Mansaram
- 22428 W/Corporal Browne
- 22879 W/Corporal Cummings
- 21432 Corporal Douglas
- 22739 Corporal Hakim
- 22279 Corporal Trotz
- 19786 Corporal Grant
- 23709 Corporal Sedoc
- 24364 Corporal Galloway
- 20562 Corporal John
- 14174 Corporal Lambert
- 22389 W/Corporal Williams
- 17833 Corporal Sharper
- 19909 Corporal Glasgow
- 20240 W/Corporal Marshall
- 19833 Corporal Chapman
- 21019 Corporal Williams
- 20853 Corporal Leitch
- 15908 Corporal Vaughn
- 22575 Corporal Pickering
- 20674 Corporal Joseph
- 21066 Corporal Hamilton
TO CORPORAL
- 17062 L/Corporal Sinclair
- 18147 L/Corporal Mc Kenzie
- 19651 L/Corporal Jonas
- 21167 L/Corporal Lyken
- 20395 L/Corporal Profitt
- 20596 L/Corporal Alexander
- 22035 W/L/Corporal Dos Santos
- 22360 L/Corporal Bridgelall
- 22263 W/L/Corporal Barnes
- 19465 W/L/Corporal Lee
- 19634 L/Corporal Scotland
- 20318 W/L/Corporal Mathieson
- 20813 W/L/Corporal Punch
- 21000 W/L/Corporal Hall-Campbell
- 21394 W/L/Corporal Thorman
- 21717 W/L/Corporal Walcott
- 23741 W/L/Corporal Bagot
- 19777 L/Corporal Williams
- 20721 W/L/Corporal Humphrey-Patterson
- 20889 L/Corporal Edmonds
- 22304 L/Corporal Persaud
- 22611 L/Corporal Johnson
- 23148 WL/Corporal Johnson
- 23999 L/Corporal Lacon
- 18566 L/Corporal Tucker
- 20549 L/Corporal Samuels
- 20804 W/L/Corporal Murphy
- 22028 W/L/Corporal Cholmondeley
- 21393 L/Corporal Sparman
- 21492 W/L/Corporal Mc Farlane
- 21903 L/Corporal Matil
- 22164 L/Corporal Ghannie
- 22114 L/Corporal Caines
- 22179 L/Corporal Abrams
- 22191 L/Corporal Pyle
- 22283 L/Corporal Brummell
- 23154 W/L/Corporal Lawrence
- 23660 L/Corporal John
- 20305 L/Corporal Famey
- 24171 W/L/Corporal Mingo
- 24493 W/L/Corporal Roth
- 23491 L/Corporal Hughes
- 22731 W/L/Corporal London
- 24011 L/Corporal Peters
- 24101 W/L/Corporal Bamfield
- 20285 Const. Austin
- 20602 W/Const. Campbell-Robin
- 20803 W/Const. Mortley
- 20925 Const. Archibald
- 21283 Const. Morgan
- 21289 Const. Collins
- 21358 Const. Richmond
- 21361 Const. Sealey
- 21401 Const. Griffith
- 21520 Const. Damon
- 21523 Const. Kadir
- 21534 Const. Jupiter
- 21766 Const. Greene
- 21908 Const. Britton
- 21959 Const. Persaud
- 22004 W/Const. Kendall
- 22107 Const. Bagot
- 22117 Const. Daniels
- 22119 W/Const. Embrack
- 22146 W/Const. Shariff
- 22154 W/Const. Wilson
- 22158 W/Const. Gravesande-Latchman
- 22325 Const. Humphrey
- 22375 Const. Pedro
- 22378 Const. Reid
- 22545 Const. Archibald
- 22587 Const. Chesney
- 25170 L/Corporal Semple
- 22667 Const. Felix
- 22891 W/Const. Lewis
- 22952 Const. Inniss
- 22971 Const. Smith
- 22988 Const. Alleyne
- 23004 Const. Harvey
- 23059 Const. Anthony
- 23067 W/Const. Bentick
- 23073 W/Const. Blackman
- 23521 Const. Major
- 23578 Const. Sutton
- 23622 W/Const. Martin
- 23646 Const. Austin
- 23679 Const. Dindial
- 23875 Const. Persaud
- 24098 W/Const. Bobb
- 24141 Const. Gray
- 24179 Const. Peters
- 24191 Const. Ross
- 24347 Const. Persaud
- 24358 Const. Boston
- 24474 W/Const. Luckie
- 24496 Const. Sertimer
- 24611 Const. Lewis
- 24675 Const. Persaud
- 24678 Const. Sealey
- 24934 Const. Nichols
- 25071 Const. Persaud
- 101 25250 W/Const. Henry
- 25701 Const. Moonsam
- 21420 W/L/Corporal Halley
- 22497 W/L/Corporal Stewart
- 23269 L/Corporal Charles
- 20643 L/Corporal Bourne
- 17414 Const. Primo
- 17779 Constable Chetram
- 21372 Constable Horatio
- 20122 Const. Gilbert
- 22289 Const. Bacchus
- 21671 L/Corporal Mendonca
- 20894 Constable Haymer
- 21906 L/Corporal Cromwell
- 23948 W/Const. Linton
- 20429 W/Const. Glasgow
TO LANCE CORPORAL
- 17132 Const. Johnson
- 20625 Const. Mentore
- 20724 Const. Fordyce
- 23189 W/Const. Pollydore
- 22210 Const. Phillips
- 22243 Const. Atterley-Warde
- 22714 Const. Sinclair
- 22816 Const. Sherwood
- 23165 W/Const. Marks
- 23323 Const. Duke
- 23333 Const. Jackson
- 23556 W/Const. Richmond
- 23779 Const. Braithwaite
- 23884 Const. Ramdeo
- 24083 Const. Alexander
- 24148 Const. Isaacs
- 24325 Const. Seudhar
- 24440 Const. Fox
- 24666 Const. De Nobrega
- 24686 Const. Williams
- 24845 W/Const. Williams
- 25015 Const. Garnett
- 25044 W/Const. Kippins
- 25174 Const. Edoo
- 25179 Const. Calder
- 25217 Const. Mangru
- 25293 Const. George
- 22788 W/Const. Jupiter
- 23064 Const. Awar
- 21478 Const. Mahadeo
- 21820 Const. Duncan
- 22593 Const. Orna
- 21350 Const. Mansfield
- 22802 Const. Mohabir
- 24237 Const. Arokium
- 21712 Const. Wrights
- 22163 Const. Bisram
- 21276 W/Const. Semple
- 20193 Const. Ali
- 24396 Const. Aaron
- 23290 Const. Greene
TO SPECIAL SERGEANT
- 7450 Corporal Maison
- 7988 Corporal Chesney
- 10451 Corporal Mc Donald
- 12228 Corporal Joseph
- 12217 Corporal Thom
- 14690 W/Corporal Pantlitz
- 11589 W/Corporal Anderson
- 8743 W/Corporal Benjamin
- 13826 W/Corporal Jones
- 10409 W/Corporal De Florimonte
TO SPECIAL CORPORAL
- 8209 W/L/Corporal Fordyce
- 11313 W/L/Corporal Joseph
- 12336 W/L/Corporal Williams
- 13009 L/Corporal Archer
- 14288 L/Corporal Greene
- 15386 L/Corporal Evans
- 15387 L/Corporal Gilkes
- 15050 L/Corporal Beckles
- 15244 L/Corporal Fraser
- 13174 Constable Angoy-Durant
- 11469 Constable Collins
- 14075 Constable Sam
- 14475 W/Constable Butcher
- 15668 Constable Springer
- 15075 Constable Persaud
- 15560 W/Constable Charles
- 12391 L/Corporal Sullivan
- 11513 W/L/Corporal Dick
- 15283 W/L/Corporal Barnes
- 15244 Constable Fraser
- 11280 Constable Branche
- 15334 Constable James
- 15858 L/Corporal Gordon
TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL
- 13427 Constable Gulliver
- 14002 Constable Braithwaite
- 14924 Constable Grant
- 14957 W/Constable Sobers
- 15281 Constable Adams
- 15528 Constable Carmichael
- 15528 Constable Khan
- 15668 Constable Springer
- 15670 Constable Duncan
- 14847 Constable Mentore
- 15667 Constable Hinds
- 15107 W/Constable Maraj
- 15063 Constable Grant
- 14692 W/Constable Thomas
- 14354 W/Constable Gomes
- 15353 W/Constable Farley
- 13222 Constable Whyte
TO RURAL SERGEANT
- Rural Constable Pastor Jean Roberts