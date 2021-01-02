297 junior cops promoted

0

The Guyana Police Force has announced the promotion of some 297 junior ranks.

These include 86 officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant, 116 ranks to Corporal and 41 ranks to Lance Corporal. Ten ranks were elevated to Special Sergeant, 23 to Special Corporal and 19 ranks to Special Lance Corporal.

Additionally, one Rural Constable was promoted to Rural Sergeant.

These junior rank promotions were made by Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie.

In his New Year message, Commissioner Hoppie noted that the end of 2020 signals the end of a period where members of the Law Enforcement community were faced with allegations of robbery, manslaughter, assault, and corruption.

“Indeed, the issues that arose were all of grave concern which caused us to focus on the modus operandi and standard operational procedures we have in place. We have modified some SOPs and have created new ones where necessary, and we are also in the process of updating our Standing Orders. Suffice it to say that we are ready to face whatever challenges confront us in 2021, as we consolidate on the gains of 2020,” he noted

According to the Top Cop, amidst the negatives of last year, some positives were recorded such as confronting challenges of the criminal community which has resulted in a 6.8% decrease in serious crimes.

He also mentioned the Force’s significant role during the March 2020 elections and the subsequent transition of governments, as well as in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Notwithstanding this, however, Commissioner Hoppie charged that 2021 must see greater involvement in community work, community outreach and community involvement with emphasis on moulding youths in keeping with the Force’s thrust to build public confidence.

“We must be seen as playing an influential role in the communities,” he posited.

The Top Cop added, “During this festive season the Force has reduced its workforce in the offices in order to have adequate manpower to patrol the streets and communities so that safety and security could be maintained. Special thanks to the Guyana Defence Force for its unfailing support in placing Joint Services ranks to assist, more specifically during the periods of protests on the West Coast of Berbice following three brutal murders that are under active investigation.”

In congratulating the newly promoted ranks, the Police Commissioner urged them to see this as a greater step towards higher heights within the Force.

Meanwhile, he encouraged those who were not promoted to continue to work hard so that they too can reap rewards.

The Top Cop also thanked members of the Community Policing Groups for their support throughout 2020 and urged that you maintain the quality of their work with the highest level of professionalism, trust and integrity

The promotion of these junior police ranks comes at a time when the senior cop’s promotion, which is done by the Police Service Commission, is being challenged in the court.

See below for the full list of GPF junior ranks promotion:

TO SERGEANT

  1. 19204 Corporal Harvey
  2. 15572 W/Corporal Gravesande
  3. 19115 Corporal Nicholson
  4. 18250 Corporal Adolphus
  5. 19432 W/Corporal Bentham
  6. 19244 Corporal Raghubir
  7. 17696 W/Corporal Frank-Angoy
  8. 21126 Corporal Reynolds
  9. 17699 W/Corporal Grainger
  10. 15665 Corporal Wynter
  11. 19440 Corporal Alexander
  12. 19998 W/ Corporal Collins
  13. 20458 W/Corporal Halley-Fraser
  14. 18581 Corporal Persaud
  15. 19802 Corporal Jordan
  16. 19350 Corporal Johnson
  17. 20134 Corporal Boston
  18. 20585 Corporal Alexander
  19. 20717 Corporal Balliram
  20. 20529 W/Corporal Lawrence
  21. 21012 Corporal D’ Andrade
  22. 21174 Corporal Mohamed
  23. 21299 Corporal Scott
  24. 17378 Corporal James
  25. 18454 Corporal Haywood
  26. 21063 Corporal Jameer
  27. 17858 Corporal Comacho
  28. 20085 Corporal Nicholas
  29. 19190 Corporal Joe
  30. 20966 Corporal Layne
  31. 19348 Corporal Bowen
  32. 19481 Corporal Azore
  33. 21179 Corporal Melville
  34. 21944 Corporal Matthew
  35. 22307 Corporal Roberts
  36. 22434 W/Corporal Dundas
  37. 19186 Corporal Grant
  38. 21221 W/Corporal Hardy
  39. 21226 W/Corporal Stewart
  40. 22150 W/Corporal Brummell
  41. 22463 W/Corporal Smith
  42. 19111 Corporal Harry
  43. 20403 W/Corporal Allison
  44. 20778 Corporal Lalbachan
  45. 20974 Corporal Beaton
  46. 21172 W/Corporal Lynch-Davis
  47. 22127 Corporal Hinds
  48. 20805 W/Corporal Pinheiro
  49. 21823 Corporal Reid
  50. 21962 Corporal Bacchus
  51. 20534 Corporal John
  52. 20730 Corporal Hyman
  53. 21157 Corporal Tobin
  54. 21258 Corporal North
  55. 21608 W/Corporal Mc Phoy
  56. 21682 Corporal Boucher
  57. 21633 Corporal Wills
  58. 22543 Corporal Anys
  59. 22614 Corporal Rooplall
  60. 22787 Corporal James
  61. 22858 Corporal Anderson
  62. 23203 W/Corporal Ross-Singh
  63. 23667 W/Corporal Azore
  64. 23690 Corporal Hoyte
  65. 22132 Corporal Mansaram
  66. 22428 W/Corporal Browne
  67. 22879 W/Corporal Cummings
  68. 21432 Corporal Douglas
  69. 22739 Corporal Hakim
  70. 22279 Corporal Trotz
  71. 19786 Corporal Grant
  72. 23709 Corporal Sedoc
  73. 24364 Corporal Galloway
  74. 20562 Corporal John
  75. 14174 Corporal Lambert
  76. 22389 W/Corporal Williams
  77. 17833 Corporal Sharper
  78. 19909 Corporal Glasgow
  79. 20240 W/Corporal Marshall
  80. 19833 Corporal Chapman
  81. 21019 Corporal Williams
  82. 20853 Corporal Leitch
  83. 15908 Corporal Vaughn
  84. 22575 Corporal Pickering
  85. 20674 Corporal Joseph
  86. 21066 Corporal Hamilton

 

TO CORPORAL

  1. 17062 L/Corporal Sinclair
  2. 18147 L/Corporal Mc Kenzie
  3. 19651 L/Corporal Jonas
  4. 21167 L/Corporal Lyken
  5. 20395 L/Corporal Profitt
  6. 20596 L/Corporal Alexander
  7. 22035 W/L/Corporal Dos Santos
  8. 22360 L/Corporal Bridgelall
  9. 22263 W/L/Corporal Barnes
  10. 19465 W/L/Corporal Lee
  11. 19634 L/Corporal Scotland
  12. 20318 W/L/Corporal Mathieson
  13. 20813 W/L/Corporal Punch
  14. 21000 W/L/Corporal Hall-Campbell
  15. 21394 W/L/Corporal Thorman
  16. 21717 W/L/Corporal Walcott
  17. 23741 W/L/Corporal Bagot
  18. 19777 L/Corporal Williams
  19. 20721 W/L/Corporal Humphrey-Patterson
  20. 20889 L/Corporal Edmonds
  21. 22304 L/Corporal Persaud
  22. 22611 L/Corporal Johnson
  23. 23148 WL/Corporal Johnson
  24. 23999 L/Corporal Lacon
  25. 18566 L/Corporal Tucker
  26. 20549 L/Corporal Samuels
  27. 20804 W/L/Corporal Murphy
  28. 22028 W/L/Corporal Cholmondeley
  29. 21393 L/Corporal Sparman
  30. 21492 W/L/Corporal Mc Farlane
  31. 21903 L/Corporal Matil
  32. 22164 L/Corporal Ghannie
  33. 22114 L/Corporal Caines
  34. 22179 L/Corporal Abrams
  35. 22191 L/Corporal Pyle
  36. 22283 L/Corporal Brummell
  37. 23154 W/L/Corporal Lawrence
  38. 23660 L/Corporal John
  39. 20305 L/Corporal Famey
  40. 24171 W/L/Corporal Mingo
  41. 24493 W/L/Corporal Roth
  42. 23491 L/Corporal Hughes
  43. 22731 W/L/Corporal London
  44. 24011 L/Corporal Peters
  45. 24101 W/L/Corporal Bamfield
  46. 20285 Const. Austin
  47. 20602 W/Const. Campbell-Robin
  48. 20803 W/Const. Mortley
  49. 20925 Const. Archibald
  50. 21283 Const. Morgan
  51. 21289 Const. Collins
  52. 21358 Const. Richmond
  53. 21361 Const. Sealey
  54. 21401 Const. Griffith
  55. 21520 Const. Damon
  56. 21523 Const. Kadir
  57. 21534 Const. Jupiter
  58. 21766 Const. Greene
  59. 21908 Const. Britton
  60. 21959 Const. Persaud
  61. 22004 W/Const. Kendall
  62. 22107 Const. Bagot
  63. 22117 Const. Daniels
  64. 22119 W/Const. Embrack
  65. 22146 W/Const. Shariff
  66. 22154 W/Const. Wilson
  67. 22158 W/Const. Gravesande-Latchman
  68. 22325 Const. Humphrey
  69. 22375 Const. Pedro
  70. 22378 Const. Reid
  71. 22545 Const. Archibald
  72. 22587 Const. Chesney
  73. 25170 L/Corporal Semple
  74. 22667 Const. Felix
  75. 22891 W/Const. Lewis
  76. 22952 Const. Inniss
  77. 22971 Const. Smith
  78. 22988 Const. Alleyne
  79. 23004 Const. Harvey
  80. 23059 Const. Anthony
  81. 23067 W/Const. Bentick
  82. 23073 W/Const. Blackman
  83. 23521 Const. Major
  84. 23578 Const. Sutton
  85. 23622 W/Const. Martin
  86. 23646 Const. Austin
  87. 23679 Const. Dindial
  88. 23875 Const. Persaud
  89. 24098 W/Const. Bobb
  90. 24141 Const. Gray
  91. 24179 Const. Peters
  92. 24191 Const. Ross
  93. 24347 Const. Persaud
  94. 24358 Const. Boston
  95. 24474 W/Const. Luckie
  96. 24496 Const. Sertimer
  97. 24611 Const. Lewis
  98. 24675 Const. Persaud
  99. 24678 Const. Sealey
  100. 24934 Const. Nichols
  101. 25071 Const. Persaud
  102. 101 25250 W/Const. Henry
  103. 25701 Const. Moonsam
  104. 21420 W/L/Corporal Halley
  105. 22497 W/L/Corporal Stewart
  106. 23269 L/Corporal Charles
  107. 20643 L/Corporal Bourne
  108. 17414 Const. Primo
  109. 17779 Constable Chetram
  110. 21372 Constable Horatio
  111. 20122 Const. Gilbert
  112. 22289 Const. Bacchus
  113. 21671 L/Corporal Mendonca
  114. 20894 Constable Haymer
  115. 21906 L/Corporal Cromwell
  116. 23948 W/Const. Linton
  117. 20429 W/Const. Glasgow

 

TO LANCE CORPORAL

  1. 17132 Const. Johnson
  2. 20625 Const. Mentore
  3. 20724 Const. Fordyce
  4. 23189 W/Const. Pollydore
  5. 22210 Const. Phillips
  6. 22243 Const. Atterley-Warde
  7. 22714 Const. Sinclair
  8. 22816 Const. Sherwood
  9. 23165 W/Const. Marks
  10. 23323 Const. Duke
  11. 23333 Const. Jackson
  12. 23556 W/Const. Richmond
  13. 23779 Const. Braithwaite
  14. 23884 Const. Ramdeo
  15. 24083 Const. Alexander
  16. 24148 Const. Isaacs
  17. 24325 Const. Seudhar
  18. 24440 Const. Fox
  19. 24666 Const. De Nobrega
  20. 24686 Const. Williams
  21. 24845 W/Const. Williams
  22. 25015 Const. Garnett
  23. 25044 W/Const. Kippins
  24. 25174 Const. Edoo
  25. 25179 Const. Calder
  26. 25217 Const. Mangru
  27. 25293 Const. George
  28. 22788 W/Const. Jupiter
  29. 23064 Const. Awar
  30. 21478 Const. Mahadeo
  31. 21820 Const. Duncan
  32. 22593 Const. Orna
  33. 21350 Const. Mansfield
  34. 22802 Const. Mohabir
  35. 24237 Const. Arokium
  36. 21712 Const. Wrights
  37. 22163 Const. Bisram
  38. 21276 W/Const. Semple
  39. 20193 Const. Ali
  40. 24396 Const. Aaron
  41. 23290 Const. Greene

 

TO SPECIAL SERGEANT

  1. 7450 Corporal Maison
  2. 7988 Corporal Chesney
  3. 10451 Corporal Mc Donald
  4. 12228 Corporal Joseph
  5. 12217 Corporal Thom
  6. 14690 W/Corporal Pantlitz
  7. 11589 W/Corporal Anderson
  8. 8743 W/Corporal Benjamin
  9. 13826 W/Corporal Jones
  10. 10409 W/Corporal De Florimonte

 

TO SPECIAL CORPORAL

  1. 8209 W/L/Corporal Fordyce
  2. 11313 W/L/Corporal Joseph
  3. 12336 W/L/Corporal Williams
  4. 13009 L/Corporal Archer
  5. 14288 L/Corporal Greene
  6. 15386 L/Corporal Evans
  7. 15387 L/Corporal Gilkes
  8. 15050 L/Corporal Beckles
  9. 15244 L/Corporal Fraser
  10. 13174 Constable Angoy-Durant
  11. 11469 Constable Collins
  12. 14075 Constable Sam
  13. 14475 W/Constable Butcher
  14. 15668 Constable Springer
  15. 15075 Constable Persaud
  16. 15560 W/Constable Charles
  17. 12391 L/Corporal Sullivan
  18. 11513 W/L/Corporal Dick
  19. 15283 W/L/Corporal Barnes
  20. 15244 Constable Fraser
  21. 11280 Constable Branche
  22. 15334 Constable James
  23. 15858 L/Corporal Gordon

 

TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL

  1. 13427 Constable Gulliver
  2. 14002 Constable Braithwaite
  3. 14924 Constable Grant
  4. 14924 Constable Grant
  5. 14957 W/Constable Sobers
  6. 15281 Constable Adams
  7. 15528 Constable Carmichael
  8. 15528 Constable Khan
  9. 15668 Constable Springer
  10. 15670 Constable Duncan
  11. 14847 Constable Mentore
  12. 15667 Constable Hinds
  13. 15107 W/Constable Maraj
  14. 15063 Constable Grant
  15. 14692 W/Constable Thomas
  16. 14354 W/Constable Gomes
  17. 15528 Constable Khan
  18. 15353 W/Constable Farley
  19. 13222 Constable Whyte

 

TO RURAL SERGEANT

  1. Rural Constable Pastor Jean Roberts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR