297 junior cops promoted

The Guyana Police Force has announced the promotion of some 297 junior ranks.

These include 86 officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant, 116 ranks to Corporal and 41 ranks to Lance Corporal. Ten ranks were elevated to Special Sergeant, 23 to Special Corporal and 19 ranks to Special Lance Corporal.

Additionally, one Rural Constable was promoted to Rural Sergeant.

These junior rank promotions were made by Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie.

In his New Year message, Commissioner Hoppie noted that the end of 2020 signals the end of a period where members of the Law Enforcement community were faced with allegations of robbery, manslaughter, assault, and corruption.

“Indeed, the issues that arose were all of grave concern which caused us to focus on the modus operandi and standard operational procedures we have in place. We have modified some SOPs and have created new ones where necessary, and we are also in the process of updating our Standing Orders. Suffice it to say that we are ready to face whatever challenges confront us in 2021, as we consolidate on the gains of 2020,” he noted

According to the Top Cop, amidst the negatives of last year, some positives were recorded such as confronting challenges of the criminal community which has resulted in a 6.8% decrease in serious crimes.

He also mentioned the Force’s significant role during the March 2020 elections and the subsequent transition of governments, as well as in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Notwithstanding this, however, Commissioner Hoppie charged that 2021 must see greater involvement in community work, community outreach and community involvement with emphasis on moulding youths in keeping with the Force’s thrust to build public confidence.

“We must be seen as playing an influential role in the communities,” he posited.

The Top Cop added, “During this festive season the Force has reduced its workforce in the offices in order to have adequate manpower to patrol the streets and communities so that safety and security could be maintained. Special thanks to the Guyana Defence Force for its unfailing support in placing Joint Services ranks to assist, more specifically during the periods of protests on the West Coast of Berbice following three brutal murders that are under active investigation.”

In congratulating the newly promoted ranks, the Police Commissioner urged them to see this as a greater step towards higher heights within the Force.

Meanwhile, he encouraged those who were not promoted to continue to work hard so that they too can reap rewards.

The Top Cop also thanked members of the Community Policing Groups for their support throughout 2020 and urged that you maintain the quality of their work with the highest level of professionalism, trust and integrity

The promotion of these junior police ranks comes at a time when the senior cop’s promotion, which is done by the Police Service Commission, is being challenged in the court.

See below for the full list of GPF junior ranks promotion:

TO SERGEANT

19204 Corporal Harvey 15572 W/Corporal Gravesande 19115 Corporal Nicholson 18250 Corporal Adolphus 19432 W/Corporal Bentham 19244 Corporal Raghubir 17696 W/Corporal Frank-Angoy 21126 Corporal Reynolds 17699 W/Corporal Grainger 15665 Corporal Wynter 19440 Corporal Alexander 19998 W/ Corporal Collins 20458 W/Corporal Halley-Fraser 18581 Corporal Persaud 19802 Corporal Jordan 19350 Corporal Johnson 20134 Corporal Boston 20585 Corporal Alexander 20717 Corporal Balliram 20529 W/Corporal Lawrence 21012 Corporal D’ Andrade 21174 Corporal Mohamed 21299 Corporal Scott 17378 Corporal James 18454 Corporal Haywood 21063 Corporal Jameer 17858 Corporal Comacho 20085 Corporal Nicholas 19190 Corporal Joe 20966 Corporal Layne 19348 Corporal Bowen 19481 Corporal Azore 21179 Corporal Melville 21944 Corporal Matthew 22307 Corporal Roberts 22434 W/Corporal Dundas 19186 Corporal Grant 21221 W/Corporal Hardy 21226 W/Corporal Stewart 22150 W/Corporal Brummell 22463 W/Corporal Smith 19111 Corporal Harry 20403 W/Corporal Allison 20778 Corporal Lalbachan 20974 Corporal Beaton 21172 W/Corporal Lynch-Davis 22127 Corporal Hinds 20805 W/Corporal Pinheiro 21823 Corporal Reid 21962 Corporal Bacchus 20534 Corporal John 20730 Corporal Hyman 21157 Corporal Tobin 21258 Corporal North 21608 W/Corporal Mc Phoy 21682 Corporal Boucher 21633 Corporal Wills 22543 Corporal Anys 22614 Corporal Rooplall 22787 Corporal James 22858 Corporal Anderson 23203 W/Corporal Ross-Singh 23667 W/Corporal Azore 23690 Corporal Hoyte 22132 Corporal Mansaram 22428 W/Corporal Browne 22879 W/Corporal Cummings 21432 Corporal Douglas 22739 Corporal Hakim 22279 Corporal Trotz 19786 Corporal Grant 23709 Corporal Sedoc 24364 Corporal Galloway 20562 Corporal John 14174 Corporal Lambert 22389 W/Corporal Williams 17833 Corporal Sharper 19909 Corporal Glasgow 20240 W/Corporal Marshall 19833 Corporal Chapman 21019 Corporal Williams 20853 Corporal Leitch 15908 Corporal Vaughn 22575 Corporal Pickering 20674 Corporal Joseph 21066 Corporal Hamilton

TO CORPORAL

17062 L/Corporal Sinclair 18147 L/Corporal Mc Kenzie 19651 L/Corporal Jonas 21167 L/Corporal Lyken 20395 L/Corporal Profitt 20596 L/Corporal Alexander 22035 W/L/Corporal Dos Santos 22360 L/Corporal Bridgelall 22263 W/L/Corporal Barnes 19465 W/L/Corporal Lee 19634 L/Corporal Scotland 20318 W/L/Corporal Mathieson 20813 W/L/Corporal Punch 21000 W/L/Corporal Hall-Campbell 21394 W/L/Corporal Thorman 21717 W/L/Corporal Walcott 23741 W/L/Corporal Bagot 19777 L/Corporal Williams 20721 W/L/Corporal Humphrey-Patterson 20889 L/Corporal Edmonds 22304 L/Corporal Persaud 22611 L/Corporal Johnson 23148 WL/Corporal Johnson 23999 L/Corporal Lacon 18566 L/Corporal Tucker 20549 L/Corporal Samuels 20804 W/L/Corporal Murphy 22028 W/L/Corporal Cholmondeley 21393 L/Corporal Sparman 21492 W/L/Corporal Mc Farlane 21903 L/Corporal Matil 22164 L/Corporal Ghannie 22114 L/Corporal Caines 22179 L/Corporal Abrams 22191 L/Corporal Pyle 22283 L/Corporal Brummell 23154 W/L/Corporal Lawrence 23660 L/Corporal John 20305 L/Corporal Famey 24171 W/L/Corporal Mingo 24493 W/L/Corporal Roth 23491 L/Corporal Hughes 22731 W/L/Corporal London 24011 L/Corporal Peters 24101 W/L/Corporal Bamfield 20285 Const. Austin 20602 W/Const. Campbell-Robin 20803 W/Const. Mortley 20925 Const. Archibald 21283 Const. Morgan 21289 Const. Collins 21358 Const. Richmond 21361 Const. Sealey 21401 Const. Griffith 21520 Const. Damon 21523 Const. Kadir 21534 Const. Jupiter 21766 Const. Greene 21908 Const. Britton 21959 Const. Persaud 22004 W/Const. Kendall 22107 Const. Bagot 22117 Const. Daniels 22119 W/Const. Embrack 22146 W/Const. Shariff 22154 W/Const. Wilson 22158 W/Const. Gravesande-Latchman 22325 Const. Humphrey 22375 Const. Pedro 22378 Const. Reid 22545 Const. Archibald 22587 Const. Chesney 25170 L/Corporal Semple 22667 Const. Felix 22891 W/Const. Lewis 22952 Const. Inniss 22971 Const. Smith 22988 Const. Alleyne 23004 Const. Harvey 23059 Const. Anthony 23067 W/Const. Bentick 23073 W/Const. Blackman 23521 Const. Major 23578 Const. Sutton 23622 W/Const. Martin 23646 Const. Austin 23679 Const. Dindial 23875 Const. Persaud 24098 W/Const. Bobb 24141 Const. Gray 24179 Const. Peters 24191 Const. Ross 24347 Const. Persaud 24358 Const. Boston 24474 W/Const. Luckie 24496 Const. Sertimer 24611 Const. Lewis 24675 Const. Persaud 24678 Const. Sealey 24934 Const. Nichols 25071 Const. Persaud 101 25250 W/Const. Henry 25701 Const. Moonsam 21420 W/L/Corporal Halley 22497 W/L/Corporal Stewart 23269 L/Corporal Charles 20643 L/Corporal Bourne 17414 Const. Primo 17779 Constable Chetram 21372 Constable Horatio 20122 Const. Gilbert 22289 Const. Bacchus 21671 L/Corporal Mendonca 20894 Constable Haymer 21906 L/Corporal Cromwell 23948 W/Const. Linton 20429 W/Const. Glasgow

TO LANCE CORPORAL

17132 Const. Johnson 20625 Const. Mentore 20724 Const. Fordyce 23189 W/Const. Pollydore 22210 Const. Phillips 22243 Const. Atterley-Warde 22714 Const. Sinclair 22816 Const. Sherwood 23165 W/Const. Marks 23323 Const. Duke 23333 Const. Jackson 23556 W/Const. Richmond 23779 Const. Braithwaite 23884 Const. Ramdeo 24083 Const. Alexander 24148 Const. Isaacs 24325 Const. Seudhar 24440 Const. Fox 24666 Const. De Nobrega 24686 Const. Williams 24845 W/Const. Williams 25015 Const. Garnett 25044 W/Const. Kippins 25174 Const. Edoo 25179 Const. Calder 25217 Const. Mangru 25293 Const. George 22788 W/Const. Jupiter 23064 Const. Awar 21478 Const. Mahadeo 21820 Const. Duncan 22593 Const. Orna 21350 Const. Mansfield 22802 Const. Mohabir 24237 Const. Arokium 21712 Const. Wrights 22163 Const. Bisram 21276 W/Const. Semple 20193 Const. Ali 24396 Const. Aaron 23290 Const. Greene

TO SPECIAL SERGEANT

7450 Corporal Maison 7988 Corporal Chesney 10451 Corporal Mc Donald 12228 Corporal Joseph 12217 Corporal Thom 14690 W/Corporal Pantlitz 11589 W/Corporal Anderson 8743 W/Corporal Benjamin 13826 W/Corporal Jones 10409 W/Corporal De Florimonte

TO SPECIAL CORPORAL

8209 W/L/Corporal Fordyce 11313 W/L/Corporal Joseph 12336 W/L/Corporal Williams 13009 L/Corporal Archer 14288 L/Corporal Greene 15386 L/Corporal Evans 15387 L/Corporal Gilkes 15050 L/Corporal Beckles 15244 L/Corporal Fraser 13174 Constable Angoy-Durant 11469 Constable Collins 14075 Constable Sam 14475 W/Constable Butcher 15668 Constable Springer 15075 Constable Persaud 15560 W/Constable Charles 12391 L/Corporal Sullivan 11513 W/L/Corporal Dick 15283 W/L/Corporal Barnes 15244 Constable Fraser 11280 Constable Branche 15334 Constable James 15858 L/Corporal Gordon

TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL

13427 Constable Gulliver 14002 Constable Braithwaite 14924 Constable Grant 14924 Constable Grant 14957 W/Constable Sobers 15281 Constable Adams 15528 Constable Carmichael 15528 Constable Khan 15668 Constable Springer 15670 Constable Duncan 14847 Constable Mentore 15667 Constable Hinds 15107 W/Constable Maraj 15063 Constable Grant 14692 W/Constable Thomas 14354 W/Constable Gomes 15528 Constable Khan 15353 W/Constable Farley 13222 Constable Whyte

TO RURAL SERGEANT

Rural Constable Pastor Jean Roberts