Tiger Creek bridge collapses; emergency works to begin soon

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is taking steps to have emergency works done on the bridge at Tiger Creek, Potaro-Siparuni, following its collapse today.

This was revealed by GGMC Board Secretary, Mr. Jacques Foster. The bridge collapsed while a heavy-duty truck was crossing.

“We have an ongoing contract for that section of road which is from Mango Landing to Mahdia. The contractor is on the ground as we speak. We have already mobilised him to the site for him to do the assessment for emergency works,” Mr. Foster said.

The GGMC official also said the entity plans to swiftly meet with the contractor to chart a way forward.

“Our engineer is going to be going in there tomorrow to meet with the contractor to make sure whatever the contractor is assessing is of good standard and we are going to execute emergency works for that bridge through him,” he said.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement on the issue, said the bridge collapsed with motor lorry GYY 2075 which is owned by Brian Tiwari/BK International.

At the time, the truck was being driven by Everett Paton, 43, of Lima Essequibo Coast.

No injuries were reported.