Virtual motorcade set for November 13

For the first time in 46 years, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) will be not be hosting its traditional Diwali motorcade but rather, will be presenting a virtual version of the well-loved event.

According to a statement from the religious organisation, the virtual motorcade will showcase spectacular floats and feature outstanding local and international artistes in a two and a half-hour live concert.

This is set for Friday, November 13 commencing at 20:30hrs.

Live performance will be done by Ben Parag, Purnash Durgaprasad, Vishale Sookram, Suchitra Rampersaud, Artie Sookhai-Khellawan all who are based in New York along with Neval Chatelall of Trinidad and Tobago.

The other performers are Suraj Singh, Ganindra, Sonya Ragbeer, Sookrane Boodhoo, Mona Gowkaran , Rekha Ranglall , Richie Hansraj and Nayakumari Roopram.

There will also be fabulous dance performances by Dharmuc Nritya Sangh and others. The programme will be aired on E-networks channel E3, National Communications Network (NCN), National Television Network (NTN) and the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha social media page.

In fact, the GHDS will be hosting a number of activities leading up to the observance of Diwali 2020 slated for November 14.

All the activities have been planned with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

The first event, called “Deep Jale”, is set to take place on Thursday, November 5 at 17:30h at the Seawall Roundabout with the lighting of a dazzling structure of diyas which will brighten the area each night until Diwali.

The short programme will include music and songs and the ceremonial switching on the lights of the multi-diya structure. The event will be streamed on the Sabha’s Facebook page and broadcast on television.

There will also be the virtual rangoli competition which will feature creative pieces at entrances of homes and businesses to welcome Maha Lakshmi.

Persons are asked to submit three photos of their designs, of them making the rangoli, and the finished rangoli to the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Facebook page. These will be judged by the public and prizes will be awarded.

The final event will be the grand light-up on the evening of Diwali night. The Sabha is urging all to light up their homes and businesses with traditional diyas and the modern touch of electrical light as we seek to dispel darkness in all its forms.

The public is also encouraged to send photos of their houses and the best will be featured on the Sabha’s TV programmes and Facebook page.