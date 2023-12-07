“They will forever remain as heroes” – Pres. Ali on death of soldiers 

Statement by President Dr Irfaan Ali:

It is with an indescribable heaviness in my heart and profound anguish that I come before you today to share the devastating news of the loss of five of our bravest sons from the Guyana Defence Force. These valiant men met their untimely end when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in the rugged and challenging terrain of our beloved nation amidst treacherous weather conditions.

I knew each of these individuals personally, and my respect for them was boundless. They were not just military men; they were guardians of our sovereignty, defenders of our values, and champions of our freedom. Their commitment to duty was unwavering, as evidenced by their willingness to embark on missions even in the most treacherous conditions to ensure the safety of our Motherland.

The pain I feel at the loss of these dedicated servicemen is immeasurable. For our nation and the Guyana Defence Force, this is a blow that words fail to capture adequately. Their sacrifice, made in the line of duty, will forever be etched in the annals of our history, a testament to their courage and devotion.

To the families of these fallen heroes, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences. I cannot fathom the depth of your grief, but please know that our entire nation mourns with you. Your loved ones, our heroes, will be remembered not only for their sacrifice but for the honour and courage they displayed in service to our country.

This loss is immeasurable, and the void they leave behind is vast. These men loved Guyana above all else; they took pride in wearing the uniform that symbolised their dedication to our great nation. In humble reverence, I bow my head and lift their families in prayers during this difficult time.

I implore all Guyanese to join me in remembering these fallen soldiers in our prayers. Let us, as a united nation, honour their memory and express our gratitude for their selfless service. In our hearts, they will forever remain as heroes who stood unwaveringly in the defence of our Motherland.

--- ---