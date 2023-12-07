Legal fraternity mourns loss of GDF officers

STATEMENT OF THE BAR COUNCIL OF THE BAR ASSOCIATION OF GUYANA ON THE TRAGIC DEATH OF FIVE GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE SERVICEMEN

The Bar Association of Guyana extends condolences to the families of the Guyana Defence Force Officers, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton and Staff Sargeant Jason Khan, who lost their lives in the course of duty in a helicopter accident in Essequibo on 6th December, 2023.

We join with the rest of the nation in mourning their death and express gratitude for their service to our country. We pray also for the good health and recovery of the two servicemen who survived, Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

The members of the Executive Council are particularly saddened by the death of our colleague Lt. Col. Michael Shahoud who was admitted to practice in Guyana in October 2014. Lt. Col. Shahoud began his legal career at the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions before returning to active duty in the GDF.

--- ---