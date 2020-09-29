Teni Housty re-elected as Head of the Bar Association

The Bar Association of Guyana held its Annual General Meeting today via Zoom online platform at which elections to the Bar Council were held for the fiscal year ending 2021.

Mr. Teni Housty and Mr. Robin Stoby, S.C. were re-elected to their positions of President and Vice-President, respectively.

Ms. Jamela Ali was elected as the new second Vice-President. Ms. Pauline Chase and Mr. Keoma Griffith were also re-elected to their positions as Secretary for the fourth consecutive term and Assistant Secretary for the third consecutive term, respectively.

Mr. Naresh Poonai was elected to the post of Treasurer.

Former Presidents of the Association, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran and Mr. Timothy Jonas along with Mr. K.A. Juman Yassin, S.C.; Mr. Horatio Edmonson; Ms. Onassis Granville and Mr. Donavon Rangiah were elected to fill the remaining six seats on the Bar Council.