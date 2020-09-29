BV man found dead in trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unemployed man of Republic Drive Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) whose body was found in a trench in the community at around 12:15hrs today.

The man has been identified as “Redman”.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the man is an alcoholic and he was last seen walking along Republic Drive, with a bottle in his hand. It is suspected that the bottle contained an alcoholic beverage.

His body was later found lying face up in the trench, and was fished and examined for marks of violence but none was seen.

Police later escorted the body to the GPHC where it was pronounced dead then escorted to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting postmortem examination.

Investigation in progress.