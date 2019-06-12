Teen’s hand severed during attack

A 19-year-old Venezuelan national was air-dashed to Georgetown on Saturday morning after one of her hands was chopped off following an incident at a backdam in close proximity to Aurora Gold Mines, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The injured woman was only identified as “Tiffany”.

Based on information received, the injured woman and her partner, along with a group of men, were consuming alcohol when an argument broke out over a missing bag containing a quantity of raw gold.

The woman was accused of stealing the raw gold.

“They had a fight over some gold which she allegedly stole from the man and then they left and everybody returned to their camp and then sometime during the wee hours of Saturday morning, the incident happened,” another worker related to INews.

The individual, who asked to remain anonymous, related that the victim claimed that she and her partner were attacked by a masked man and chopped about their bodies.

The victim is said to have two children – a one-year-old and a seven-month-old baby.

The injured teen was transported to Georgetown by the Aurora Gold Mines emergency plane and remains a patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the GPHC.

The police reportedly moved into the area and ordered the miners to vacate the location.