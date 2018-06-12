Teen stabbed multiple times in row over cellphone, suspect in custody

A 19-year-old man is said to be in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being stabbed about his body during an altercation on Saturday last in the vicinity of Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

The injured teen has been identified as Anthony Bartholmew of Drysdale Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

According to reports received, the incident occurred at about 23:05h on the night in question.

Bartholmew was reportedly involved in an argument with an 18-year-old labourer regarding a mobile phone. The matter quickly escalated into a fight and the younger teen allegedly stabbed the 19-year-old several times about his body.

The victim was rushed to the city hospital and the suspect reportedly turned himself in at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

He is presently in police custody.

Investigations are continuing.