Berbice man gets 18 years for heinous rape of boy, 13,

Mahadeo Ramnarine, also called ‘Dougla,’ 48, a labourer of East Canje, Berbice was on Monday sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old boy.

The act was committed on August 14, 2010, after the labourer had tied the teen’s hands behind his back.

The prosecution contended that on that day, the 13-year-old victim was sent by his mother to collect milk, and on his way home, Ramnarine, who was under a tamarind tree, ran towards him and pulled him into the bushes and told him that he had something to give him.

Ramnarine reportedly then drugged and raped the teen. Following the incident, the teen was found by an elderly woman who went to pick tamarind.

He was taken to the Police station, and reported that Ramnarine and another man had committed the act on him. The teenager reported that he fell unconscious when the second man raped him. The teen, in his testimony, told the court that Ramnarine told him that since he was bleeding he could not keep him alive because he was going to report the incident.

He said he felt he was going to die, but the elderly woman who found him and saved his life.

Ramnarine was found guilty of the act by a mixed Berbice jury.

In a probation report on Ramnarine, which was ordered by the court, Probation and Welfare Officer Judith Vankennie told the court that the accused was previously placed before the Reliance Magistrate’s’ Court on an assault charge and was fined $15,000. He was also previously charged for abusive language and felonious wounding, but those charges were dismissed.

Speaking about the victim, Vankennie said he admitted that the incident affected him greatly, and he is now unable to think positively.

According to the teen’s parents, since the incident, he has suffered a mental breakdown, and as a result, they took him to the National Psychiatric Hospital to receive treatment.

In handing down sentence, Justice Brassington Reynolds said it was a violent and heinous crime.

He noted that the accused showed no remorse, and continued to deny the act; hence the 18-year jail term was imposed.