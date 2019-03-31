Teen gunned down while playing football in Albouystown  

A teenager was early this morning gunned down in Albouystown, Georgetown during a football game in the community.

The dead teen has been identified as 18-year-old Christopher Mansfield also called “Gully Bop” of Bar Street Albouystown, Georgetown. Based on information received, the shooting incident occurred at about 6:45h.

While information remain sketchy, <<<Inews>>> understands that the young man was shot twice to his chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

His mother reportedly told media operative that the young man would normally go to Albouystown to play football on Sunday morning.

She explained that she was at home when she received the devastating news. Upon receiving the news of her son’s death, she and other relatives rushed to hospital where they were inconsolable.

The police have since launched an investigation into the shooting incident.