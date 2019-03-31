Statutory rape offences worrying in Region 2 – Police commander

Sexual offences are on the rise in Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam), but not the cases of rape and sexual assault among adults, but rather the climb in the rate in relation to statutory rape.

This is according to Commander of “G” Division (Essequibo Coast, Essequibo Islands), Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, who told Guyana Times on Saturday that while there has been a major decrease in criminal activities involving youths and young adults, the worrying trend is that statutory rape is climbing.

He explained that the trend seems to be occurring with teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16, or, in some specific cases, females from that age group being sexually involved with adult men.

Commander Pareshram, posited that the Guyana Police Force has programmes in place to educate persons on statutory rape, and the division has implemented these since the prevalence is among the youth population in the division.

Police ranks are continuously visiting secondary schools throughout Region Two to facilitate lectures and talks with students from all levels, so that they can become more aware and be properly sensitised about the topic of statutory rape.

For some, they may not be aware that they are victims of such an offence, so initiatives like this would help them better understand the situation, as well as what steps they could take to prevent it from occurring while safeguarding themselves, he noted.

He said ranks attached to the Sexual Offence Unit within the division have been engaged in informative sessions with secondary school children, educating them on positive thinking as well on as social ills.

The “G” Division Commander stated that in order to address this pressing matter, there must be a stakeholder approach, and that steps are being taken in this regard.

was further told that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) recently engaged Police ranks from "G" Division to discuss the way forward in regard to statutory rape cases.